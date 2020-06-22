GODFREY - QEM Fire Protection District and Godfrey Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a fire that was fully involved overnight at Stanka Lane and Gibbons Road.

The fire call came in around 4 a.m.

QEM and Godfrey firefighters battled the serious fire valiantly. The backside of the home suffered considerable damage.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

