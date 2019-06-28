PYO Blackberries are Available at Eckert's in Belleville Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BELLEVILLE - PYO Blackberries are now available at Eckert's Belleville Farm. "They'll only be available for a few weeks, so we're working hard to make sure everyone knows they're officially available," Eckert's said. "The plants are gorgeous and the berries are huge. Article continues after sponsor message A few other updates: "We will have PYO Peaches available in the next couple weeks, and the sunflower maze will open in the last week of July - we'll be announcing a big sunflower collaboration with local hotels and attractions soon," Eckert's said. "We've received thousands of inquiries about the maze within a 5-mile radius and promotions have not even begun, so we'll be putting some special emphasis on it." Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending