PYO Blackberries are Available at Eckert's in Belleville
BELLEVILLE - PYO Blackberries are now available at Eckert's Belleville Farm.
"They'll only be available for a few weeks, so we're working hard to make sure everyone knows they're officially available," Eckert's said. "The plants are gorgeous and the berries are huge.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
A few other updates: "We will have PYO Peaches available in the next couple weeks, and the sunflower maze will open in the last week of July - we'll be announcing a big sunflower collaboration with local hotels and attractions soon," Eckert's said. "We've received thousands of inquiries about the maze within a 5-mile radius and promotions have not even begun, so we'll be putting some special emphasis on it."