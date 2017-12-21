Pvt. Whitley Pfeiffer of Mt. Olive, Illinois, poses at the St. Louis Military Enlistment Processing Station in St. Louis, Missouri, Dec. 12. Pfeiffer enlisted as an 92Y, Unit Supply Specialist and will be assigned to 233rd Military Police Company. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Command)

SPRINGFIELD – Pvt. Katlin Goins and Pvt. Whitley Pfeiffer of Mount Olive, Illinois, were sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Dec. 12, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Goins enlisted as a 25U, Signal Support Systems Specialist, and Pfeiffer enlisted as a 92Y Unit Supply Specialist. Goins and Pfeiffer are assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of their initial training, Goins and Pfeiffer will be assigned to the 233rd Military Police Company.

Pvt. Katlin Goins of Mt. Olive, Illinois, poses at the St. Louis Military Enlistment Processing Station in St. Louis, Missouri, Dec. 12. Goins enlisted as an 25U, Signal Support Systems Specialist and will be assigned to 233rd Military Police Company. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Command)

Goins and Pfeiffer are seniors at Mount. Olive High School, Mount Olive, Illinois.

After successfully completing their training, Goins and Pfeiffer will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while they work as a full-time students and a part-time Soldiers. They will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulate Goins and Pfeiffer and welcome them into the Illinois Army National Guard.

