One former Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student is a proud World Series champion.

Spencer Patton, who pitched for the SIUE Cougars from 2009-2011, played an important role in the Chicago Cubs’ bullpen this season as the team marched to it first World Series title since 1908. Now concluding his first season with the team, Patton described the atmosphere of playing at Wrigley Field.

“Pitching at Wrigley Field for the first time felt like I was making my Major League Baseball (MLB) debut again,” he said. “Playing in the big leagues with other teams, I’d never really had the feeling of being in front of a crowd like that or a fan base like that. Knowing the history of the Chicago Cubs and the stadium, and how many dedicated fans there are, I was a bit nervous and definitely had some emotions going on. It was awesome, just to hear the crowd and be a part of that environment.”

A Kinmundy native, Patton enjoyed one of the finest single-seasons in SIUE history in 2011. Recording the team’s best earned run average (ERA), Patton’s nine wins on the season was third-most in a single season in school history. He also became just the fourth pitcher in school history with at least 100 strikeouts in a season, recording 109 strikeouts and earning his spot in the SIUE record book for second-most in a single season.

By season’s end, Patton had brilliantly tossed two complete games. In addition to his stellar mound performance, Patton was named the 2011 NCAA Division I Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner.

“My time at SIUE was great. I really enjoyed playing there,” he said. “The campus is beautiful, and I loved its layout and location. Plus, I knew they had recognized baseball programs in the past, and I wanted to be a part of good baseball and good competition. The combination of those two things led me to choosing SIUE, because they gave me a great offer.”

Patton credits his SIUE pitching coach, Tony Stoecklin, with helping to develop his slider, pitch control and pitching confidence, assisting his growth to move forward as a professional athlete.

In 2011, Patton was drafted as a relief pitcher by the Kansas City Royals in the 24th round of the MLB Draft. Proving ready for the big leagues, Patton was traded to the Texas Rangers in July 2014.

Article continues after sponsor message

That same year on September 4, he made his major league debut in a home game versus the Seattle Mariners. Patton’s relief outing was tremendous, facing six batters, recording a strikeout and not allowing a hit through two innings. Patton exceeded expectations as a reliable member of the bullpen during his rookie campaign.

In November 2015, the Rangers traded him to the Cubs. He made 16 appearances during the 2016 season, pitching 21 innings and recording 22 strikeouts. Patton got the nod as closing pitcher in seven outings, finishing the season with a record of 1-1.

“It was great to play for the Cubs during this monumental season,” he said. “The energy was high and the relationships with the guys were good. It was awesome to be part of that with the fans.

“Being a part of such a quirky, close-knit clubhouse allowed everybody to play better because there is a loosened mentality. Everyone is just there to have fun and get along with each other, which helped keep things from being uptight and tense. We stuck with it, and each day was a new day. We came into each game with the same attitude as we had the day before and just had fun with it.”

Now that the Cubs are 2016 World Series Champions, Patton is excited for the road that lies ahead.

“I don’t think it’s by accident that we won. It’s because of the excellent coaching staff and front office that has been put together here,” he explained. “It’s by design, with Theo [Epstein], Jed [Hoyer] and the Ricketts family putting this staff and group of players together. To know I played a role in this season and being able to say, ‘I was a part of history. I was part of that team that won it all,’ is really special to me.”

When asked how it feels to be bringing home the hardware, Patton exclaimed, “Receiving a World Series ring is something I’m absolutely looking forward to! It’s a wonderful accomplishment and really culminates the hard work and success in a baseball career.”

At SIUE, we too have a tradition of friendship, respect and the continuous pursuit of excellence. Those morals were instilled in Patton as a Cougar, and they continue to follow him as a Cub today. From Roy E. Lee Field to Wrigley Field, Patton is a beacon of SIUE’s light as he and his team continue to rewrite major league baseball history.

“Being in the big leagues is every little boy’s dream. It’s the ultimate goal, and it’s where athletes want to be,” Patton said. “I look forward to a prolonged career in the big leagues, providing for my family in any way that I can while playing baseball for as long as I can. It’s amazing to be able to play this type of baseball.”

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 14,000.

More like this: