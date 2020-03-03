EDWARDSVILLE – “Take chances and be vulnerable. Be open and willing to receive help from available resources.” These are the wise words of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business student Natalie Horstmann. The senior accounting major speaks from experience, after realizing the value of utilizing campus resources to make professional connections and achieve internship opportunities.

Horstmann, of Trenton, will graduate in May 2020 with a bachelor’s in accountancy. Her next step is already set in stone as she has accepted a position with Anders CPA + Advisors in St. Louis. The job opportunity arose after Horstmann proved herself as a valuable member of their team during an internship.

“Through my internship, I was able to get the vibe of what a professional environment is like,” Horstmann said. “I learned a tremendous amount, not only about the technical aspects of accounting, but also about how to sign up for the CPA (Certified Public Accountant) exam, since those I worked with had been in my shoes once.”

A motivated student and developing professional, Horstmann also interned for the City of Collinsville last summer. She actively participated in the SIUE Career Development Center’s (CDC) annual career fairs and the School of Business’ Meet the Firms event, and utilized the Cougar Jobline to succeed in her pursuit of securing such internship opportunities.

“The Career Development Center helped me turn my template resume from high school into something that I was confident presenting to professionals at public accounting firms,” Horstmann explained. “The career fairs helped get me comfortable with networking. Then, the School of Business’ Meet the Firm event is where I first met with an Anders representative. I was able to do an on-campus interview and one at their office in St. Louis.”

“Internships are essential to bridge classroom knowledge with real-world experience,” said School of Business Internship Coordinator Amanda Russell. “For students, internships offer a valuable opportunity to apply theories and concepts learned in the classroom, gain a competitive advantage when applying for jobs, build a professional network and identify the types of jobs they interested in.”

“Benefits abound for employers, as well,” she added. “The School of Business adds value to the business community by preparing our students for an ever-changing, global work environment. Through collaboration with the CDC and employer partnerships, our students are coached on workplace interactions, communication, time management and professional etiquette. Fostering the transition from student to highly-skilled and innovative professional is a vital part of our students’ success.”

Article continues after sponsor message

According to the CDC, SIUE students like Horstmann have proven to be valuable additions to the work environment of the many employers who return annually to recruit the latest group of high-quality workforce contributors.

“Our career fairs are growing tremendously as more employers continue to show interest in talented SIUE students and alumni as they look to recruit the next generation of employees,” said CDC Assistant Director for Employer Relations Carrie Smolar. “Career fairs allow students a chance to network with employers and learn about their open internships, Co-ops and full-time positions. It’s wonderful to provide an opportunity for students to connect with employers face-to-face. It is also great to see alumni returning as representatives for their companies.”

The CDC will host its Spring Career Fairs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 (School of Business, College of Arts and Sciences, and all non-teaching degrees) and Thursday, March 5 (School of Engineering) in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom.

New this year is an IT Fair for technical majors from the Schools of Business and Engineering. The IT Fair will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, March 5 in the Morris University Center Second Floor Conference Center.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 252 business schools in the U.S. for the 13th consecutive year. Undergraduate degrees are offered in accountancy and business administration, with specializations in computer management and information systems (CMIS), economics, entrepreneurship, finance, human resources, international business, management and marketing. Graduate degrees include accountancy, business administration, CMIS and marketing research, with specializations in tax, project management and business analytics. More than 26,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

Photo: SIUE senior accounting major Natalie Horstmann (right) turned her internship opportunity into a full-time job. She shakes hands with School of Business Internship Coordinator Amanda Russell.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=xnCDJFG8BbU&feature=youtu.be

More like this: