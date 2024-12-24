EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is thrilled to announce the culmination of a successful year with their final bingo event of the year and the celebration of reaching their Annual Fund Drive goal of $50,000 in just 50 days. This remarkable achievement underscores the unwavering support and generosity of the community.

For 50 years, Main Street Community Center has been a cornerstone of support for local seniors, providing essential services such as meals, transportation, recreational activities, information and assistance, and travel programs. Thanks to the dedication of numerous sponsors, all activities and programs are offered free of charge, ensuring accessibility for all seniors in the area.

"We are incredibly grateful for the community's support in helping us reach our 2024 Annual Fund Drive goal," said Jessica Johnson, Executive Director of Main Street Community Center. "This achievement allows us to continue providing vital services and enriching the lives of our seniors."

To commemorate their 50 years of service, Main Street Community Center will host a Gala on March 27th, 2025, at the LeClaire Room. All community members are invited to join in the celebration and honor the Center's legacy of service and community engagement.

For more information about Main Street Community Center, please visit www.mainstcc.org or stop by Monday through Friday, 9 am to 3 pm. Please note that the Center will be closed for the holidays from Monday, December 23rd through January 3rd and will reopen to the public on Monday, January 6th.

For more information regarding the Center and upcoming activities, email info@mainstcc.org call (618) 656-0300 or visit our website at www.mainstcc.org

