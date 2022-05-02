ST. LOUIS - In honor of National Pet Month in May, Purina is deepening its support of the Purple Leash Project by offering specially marked packaging from several of its flagship brands including Beggin', Tidy Cats, Purina Cat Chow, Beneful, Purina Beyond, and Friskies Party Mix Cat Treats. The Purple Leash Project is a national initiative founded by Purina and nonprofit RedRover aimed at creating more pet-friendly domestic violence shelters across the country, allowing survivors and pets to begin the healing journey together.

Throughout the US, nearly half of all domestic violence survivors (48 percent) delay leaving an abuser because they don't want to leave their pet behind, and as few as 15 percent of domestic violence shelters can accommodate pets. Purina and RedRover are working to change that.

Since 2019, Purina and RedRover have provided 30 Purple Leash Project grants totaling over $500,000 to domestic violence shelters across the US. Purina has provided more than $1 million in funding, inclusive of the grants provided by RedRover, and over 1,500 hours of volunteer work renovating shelters nationwide. Together, the two are working toward a goal of ensuring 25 percent of domestic violence shelters are pet-friendly by 2025.

Purina, a founding member of the PAWS Act Coalition, also continues to advocate for federal resources and funding to provide more survivors the option of pet-friendly shelters. Earlier this year, the Pet and Women Safety (PAWS) Act Grant Program received full congressional funding as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022, marking the first time since its passage that the PAWS Act has received the fully-authorized amount of $3 million in federal funding.

"It is only by working together that we will create a long-term shift in the dynamics of domestic abuse survivor services to include protections and accommodations for pets," said Nina Leigh Krueger, CEO and President of Purina. "We all have a role to play in shining a light on this issue and supporting survivors with pets on their journeys to safety, and Purina is committed to doing our part through the Purple Leash Project."

In celebration of National Pet Month, pet lovers can get involved and amplify the mission of the Purple Leash Project:

Look for Purple in the Pet Food Aisle – Pet owners can look for signage and specially marked Purina brand packaging during the month of May at their favorite retailers including Walmart, Target, Chewy, Kroger, Meijer, PetSmart and Pet Supplies Plus. To learn more about the program visit www.PurpleLeashProject.com/PetMonth for additional details.

– Pet owners can look for signage and specially marked Purina brand packaging during the month of May at their favorite retailers including Walmart, Target, Chewy, Kroger, Meijer, PetSmart and Pet Supplies Plus. To learn more about the program visit www.PurpleLeashProject.com/PetMonth for additional details. Make a Donation – Donate to the Purple Leash Project to help fund more grants for shelters. Pet lovers who donate $60 or more, will receive a limited-edition purple dog leash or cat collar featuring the Purple Leash Project motto: Walk. Heal. Together.

– Donate to the Purple Leash Project to help fund more grants for shelters. Pet lovers who donate $60 or more, will receive a limited-edition purple dog leash or cat collar featuring the Purple Leash Project motto: Walk. Heal. Together. Share on Social – Use the hashtag #PurpleLeashProject in May and throughout the year to show your support for helping survivors and their pets.

To learn more about the Purple Leash Project, donate or sign up for ongoing updates, visit www.PurpleLeashProject.com.

If you know someone who is being abused and ready to escape with their pet, they can find information on pet-friendly shelters in their area at www.SafePlaceForPets.org.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About RedRover



Since 1987, RedRover has focused on bringing animals out of crisis and strengthening the human-animal bond through emergency sheltering, disaster relief services, financial assistance, and education. To learn how RedRover is creating a more compassionate world, visit RedRover.org.

