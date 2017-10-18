EDWARDSVILLE - The Public Service Committee presented the request for the approval of the purchase of a $78,285 backhoe loader Tuesday night during the City Council meeting at Edwardsville City Hall.

The loader not only came in under budget, met all the specifications required but will also be replacing the loader that has been in the fleet for over 20 years.

The use of the vehicle and funding for it will be split between the street, water and sanitary sewer departments.

“It’s slightly under budget,” Alderman Janet Stack said. “There were two bids that came in. The one didn’t meet our qualifications and specifications, so this is exactly what we needed.”

The committee also request the approval to install a streetlight with a six foot mast arm on Georgia Street in the amount of $85.

“It’s really dark in this one corner,” Stack said. “There’s a pole already there. For $85, I think it’s worth it for the safety of our citizens.”

The council agreed unanimously in favor for both purchases.

The Public Service Committee will hold their next meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, in the Governor Edwards Conference Room.

