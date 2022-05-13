Pup Crawl To Take Place On Sat, May 14th In Downtown Alton

ALTON - Alton Main Street invites you to a fun event that spans twenty-five pet-friendly establishments on Saturday, May 14th from 1:00-8:00 p.m. Join us for the Pup Crawl, and yes you read that correctly - it’s a pub crawl with dogs!

$10 tickets are on sale now at all participating locations, or you can get your ticket at the Alton Dog Park on the day of the event while supplies last. You will receive a bandana for your pet, a passport to guide your day that is full of special offers and activities for participants, and a free shuttle that will run a continuous loop between participating businesses from 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Check-in will take place at the Alton Dog Park from 1:00-6:00 p.m., and The Old Bakery Beer Company will be selling beverages on-site. The Alton Dog Park can be found within Russell Commons park, which is located under the Clark Bridge; enter via Ridge Street and follow the signs. The dog park will be free and open to the public all day and you can pick up information about how to purchase an annual pass.

Animal welfare charities and pet-themed vendors will have booths set up at many of the businesses. Participants are encouraged to take photos along the way and share them on social media with the hashtag #AltonPupCrawl to help Alton Main Street continue to promote all of the pet-friendly establishments that Alton has to offer.

Article continues after sponsor message

Grab a bite or a beverage with your furry friend at:

Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge offering $4.00 cucumber mint margaritas and free dog treats, Bubby & Sissy's offering $3.50 rum punch, $2 jello shots, $2.50 PBR, Stag and Natty Light plus complimentary dog treats and corn hole on the patio, Catdaddy's Tavern offering $3 shots of Dr. McGillicuddy, Chez Marilyn offering snapshotz & doggy bags, Danny's Lounge offering $3.00 craft beer plus complimentary chili and hot dogs, and complimentary dog gifts and treats, Duke Bakery offering 20% off any bakery purchase plus a free treat for your dog and 20% off dog treat purchases, Epicurean Fare offering 3 for $5.00 Lobster wontons, $7.00 slipper lobster rolls, and fun tequila seltzers for $5.00, FLOCK Food Truck Park offering $1.00 off house-crafted lemonades, Ragin Cajun offering $10.00 32 oz. drink buckets, Slottys offering $2.00 domestic cans, Solera Wine Bar offering $2.00 Bud Light bottles, The Brown Bag Bistro offering $15.00 domestic buckets, Jalapeño "Pawper" Dip, and "Barkcuterie baggies" for sale plus the Itty Bitty Brown Bag Bistro will be parked out front for "PAWparazzi" photo ops, The Conservatory offering $5.00 pitbull punch, The Lodge at The Lovejoy offering $2 Stag, $3 NA Heineken and $3 NA Dogfish Head beers plus free dog treats, Tony’s Steakhouse & Bar offering $4.00 Scooby Snack shots, $8.00 Colorado Bulldogs, $6.00 Greyhounds, and $6.00 Fuzzy Dogs, plus pizzas, appetizers and salads from 1-3:30 and a full menu available at 3:30.

Jacoby Arts Center will offer an art activity that you can do with your pet, and the following retailers are also joining the fun: A & A Boutique which is launching their new F-Bomb Dog Momma line, Funky Planet Toys & Gifts offering fun, unique, and handmade dog toys for sale, It's Raining Zen offering Frostie Paws dog ice cream while supplies last, Moon Drops + Wellness offering free CBD seltzer water samples, free CBD dog treats, and 20% off all Moon Drops products, Party On Broadway offering 20% off pet-related items, Picture This & More featuring free pet caricatures from 1 pm - 6 pm, Rushmore which will be selling a limited edition Pup Crawl T-shirt and matching dog shirt as well as offering free sips and sweets for both you and your pup on our newly renovated patio, and The Ruby Wren Eclectic Boutique which is donating $5 from each ADOPT T-shirt sold during the event to the 5A's and hosting River Rosie who will be fully stocked with pet bandanas and bowties!

Exciting prizes will be up for grabs, including a pair of tickets for a Cardinals baseball game from Donnewald Distributing, and baskets from Shampooches, and Moon Drops + Wellness. Participants will be placed into the drawing one time for every establishment on the passport where they’ve made a purchase of food, merchandise, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. Simply drop your passport with the staff at any participating establishment any time before 8:00 p.m. after you have visited all of the stops you’d like to see.

“Alton Main Street has crafted this special occasion to let customers know about all of the establishments that are pet-friendly every day,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street. “A Dog Park and patios where you can take your pets were frequently listed as a desire of the community in our Needs Assessment survey, and Alton offers both!”

Alton Main Street thanks our sponsors who support these community gatherings which boost Alton’s economy and enhance our quality of life: the City of Alton, Simmons Hanly Conroy, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, Chiro One, Renewal by Andersen, AdVantage News, The Telegraph, WBGZ Radio, Riverbender.com, and Donnewald Distributing. Full details on this event and many other exciting happenings can be found at www.DowntownAlton.com /Events .

More like this: