ALTON - Alton Main Street invites you to a fun event which spans seventeen pet-friendly patios and businesses on Saturday, May 20th from Noon-8:00 p.m. Join us for the Pup Crawl, and yes you read that correctly - it’s a pub crawl with dogs!

Tickets are on sale now at all participating locations, or you can get your ticket at the Alton Dog Park on the day of the event while supplies last. With your $10 ticket you will receive a bandana for your pet, a passport listing food & beverage specials and pet-friendly activities, shuttle service from Noon-8pm, all-day access to the Alton Dog Park, and a chance to win great prizes!

Check in will take place at the Alton Dog Park from Noon-5:00 p.m. The Alton Dog Park can be found within Russell Commons Park, which is located under the Clark Bridge; enter via Ridge Street and follow the signs. During the event you can pick up information about how to purchase an annual pass.

For a traditional pub crawl experience, grab a bite or a beverage with your furry friend at The Old Bakery Beer Company, which will be offering organic beer & Herbarium Tea at the Alton Dog Park and also welcoming dogs on their pet-friendly patio at the brewery. The Lodge at The Lovejoy will have their Smashburger with cheese and all of their Kabobs on special for only $5.00; specials at the Ragin Cajun Piano Bar include $10 32oz. hurricane buckets, $3 apple pie shots, $4 pickle shots, and $1 Jell-O shots, plus free dog treats. You’re in for a treat at Bubby & Sissy’s where the Ainad Shriners Drum & Bugle Corps will perform from 3:30-5:30, and they will also offer $1 starburst Jell-O shots, $3 apple pie shots, and $2.75 pickle shots. Danny’s Lounge will offer craft beer specials, plus complimentary food and dog treats, and The Brown Bag Bistro will have $15 domestic beer buckets plus a $50 gift card raffle for passport holders. At FLOCK Food Truck Park you’ll enjoy $1 off shaken or boozy lemonades, plus dog-friendly items from their food truck vendors Rollin Dogs & Street Eats. The Conservatory will offer $5 Pitbull Punch and live music from Piasa Canyon from 8-11pm. The Firehouse will offer $4 pink bombs, and Solera is running a special of $4 Mom Water (aka Dog Mom Water). Tony’s Steakhouse & Bar will offer Scooby Snack shots for $4, along with the following cocktail specials: Colorado bulldogs for $8, Greyhounds for $6 and Fuzzy Dogs for $6 – they will be serving pizzas, appetizers and salads from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 when their full menu starts. Pay a visit to AP Cigar Alton where you will enjoy a 10% discount storewide when you bring your pup!

The following businesses are also joining the fun! Families are welcome to start their day at the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market, then check in at the Dog Park and make their way around this fun route for all ages: River Bend Yoga will be offering free doggy yoga - 20-40 minute classes begin on the hour at 1pm, with the last class at 7pm, plus 10% off retail apparel. It’s Raining Zen will have free doggo ice cream, and Party on Broadway is running a 25% off sale on all pet items. Moon Drops + Wellness will have free CBD dog treats and is offering 20% off all Moon Drops products, and Picture This and More which is offering a surprise giveaway while supplies last.

Exciting prizes will be up for grabs, including two pairs of tickets for a Cardinals baseball game from Donnewald Distributing, a pet basket from Shampooches, and a booze basket from Dirt Cheap. Participants will be placed into the drawing one time for every establishment on the passport where they’ve made a purchase of food, merchandise, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. Simply drop your passport with the staff at any participating establishment any time before 8:00 p.m. after you have visited all of the stops you’d like to see.

Pet-themed vendors will have booths set up at many of the businesses. Participants are encouraged to take photos along the way and share them on social media with the hashtag #AltonPupCrawl to help Alton Main Street continue to promote all of the pet friendly establishments that Alton has to offer.

“Alton Main Street has created this special occasion to let customers know about all of the establishments Downtown that are pet-friendly; most of the stops on the crawl welcome dogs every day, not just for special occasions” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street. “A Dog Park and patios where you can take your pets are frequently listed as a desire of our community, and Alton offers both!”

Alton Main Street thanks our generous sponsors that support these community gatherings, which boost Alton’s economy and enhance our quality of life: the City of Alton, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, Simmons Hanly Conroy, Chiro One Wellness Centers, Midwest Members Credit Union, Argosy Alton, Donnewald Distributing, AdVantage News, The Telegraph, WBGZ Radio, Riverbender.com.

Full details on this event and many other exciting happenings can be found at www.DowntownAlton.com /Events .

