GODFREY — Public Works personnel in the Village of Godfrey have been working tirelessly to keep the village's roads clear amid challenging weather conditions on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. The efforts, which began early in the day, have involved seven drivers and additional contractors to manage the inclement conditions.

Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick expressed pride in the dedication of Jim Lewis, who leads the Public Works Department, and his staff. "Jim Lewis is extremely dedicated; he has been doing this for a lot of years," McCormick said.

Village of Godfrey Economic Director Jim Mager echoed McCormick's praise of the Public Works personnel for their efforts combatting terrible weather conditions outside. Mager stressed that Godfrey has a lot of rural terrain and it encompasses many miles. Chris Sichra, Godfrey's Public Safety Administrator, has also been very involved in the Godfrey road and safety efforts over the weekend.

Despite the challenges, Lewis and his team have been committed to their work.

It is estimated another 3 to 5 inches of snow is to come and Mayor McCormick said the Godfrey team will be out into the morning clearing areas.

