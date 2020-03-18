Public Museum Capital Grants Program Deadline Extended
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – As a result of public and state agency closures due to COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced the application deadline for the Public Museum Capital Grants Program would be extended until May 29, 2020 at 5 p.m.
The program, which is administered by IDNR, grants funding to public museums in Illinois to improve museum facilities and develop new exhibits.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
A total of $25 million in funding from the state’s Rebuild Illinois capital program is available for public museum capital grants for Fiscal Year 2020. Grant awards for qualifying projects can range from $25,000 to a maximum of $750,000.
Interested applicants may email the IDNR Office of Grant Management and Administration at DNR.Grants@Illinois.gov with questions. To view the Notice of Funding Opportunity, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/GATA/Grants/SitePages/CSFA.aspx.
More like this: