SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – As a result of public and state agency closures due to COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced the application deadline for the Public Museum Capital Grants Program would be extended until May 29, 2020 at 5 p.m.

The program, which is administered by IDNR, grants funding to public museums in Illinois to improve museum facilities and develop new exhibits.

A total of $25 million in funding from the state’s Rebuild Illinois capital program is available for public museum capital grants for Fiscal Year 2020. Grant awards for qualifying projects can range from $25,000 to a maximum of $750,000.

Interested applicants may email the IDNR Office of Grant Management and Administration at DNR.Grants@Illinois.gov with questions. To view the Notice of Funding Opportunity, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/GATA/Grants/SitePages/CSFA.aspx.

