SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Public museums in Illinois can receive funding assistance to improve museum facilities and develop new exhibits through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), which administers the program, is accepting applications from qualifying public museums. The deadline to apply is April 30, 2020.

A total of $25 million in funding from the state’s Rebuild Illinois capital program has been made available for public museum capital grants for the Fiscal Year 2020. Grant awards for qualifying projects can range from $25,000 to a maximum of $750,000.

Public Museum Capital Grants are available to non-profit public museums that meet the following criteria:

• Must have been open to the public, for its instruction and enjoyment, for at least two years;

• Must be operated by or located upon land or owned by a unit of local government or certified as a public museum;

• Must meet professional standards of the appropriate accreditation program;

• Must have a professional staff;

• Must care for and own or utilize tangible options and present programs and exhibits; and

• Must be open to the public on a regular schedule and must collect and maintain auditable attendance data.

Applicants must be pre-qualified at https://grants.illinois.gov/portal/ to receive grants from the State of Illinois. For detailed information on the application process, museum eligibility, matching fund requirements, and a copy of the application form, check the IDNR website at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/grants/Pages/Museum-Capital-Grants.aspx.

Interested applicants may call the IDNR Office of Grant Management and Administration at 217-782-7481 or email DNR.Grants@Illinois.gov. To view the Notice of Funding Opportunity, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/GATA/Grants/SitePages/CSFA.aspx

