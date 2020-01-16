ST. LOUIS - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, and its partners are hosting a series of three public meetings to present the draft findings and recommendations of the Lower Meramec Multi-Jurisdictional Floodplain Management Plan (FMP). The meeting will include an overview of the FMP including preliminary findings and recommendations.

"Homes, businesses and infrastructure in the Lower Meramec basin have been significantly impacted by two recent floods of record as well as localized flash flooding," said Shawn Sullivan, Strategic Planning Coordinator for the Army Corps of Engineers. "These meetings will give some concrete ways that local communities in partnership with federal and state agencies and even non-profit organizations can partner with the Meramec Basin communities to reduce flood risk to citizens and business owners."

After the presentations, subject-matter experts from the Corps of Engineers and partnering agencies and local governments will be available to answer questions, demonstrate their respective agency's tools, and provide any additional information to local residents and business owners.

The meeting partners include representatives from: St. Louis, Jefferson, and Franklin Counties; the communities of Arnold, Eureka, Fenton, Pacific, Sunset Hills, Union, Valley Park, and Wildwood; Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, USGS, East-West Gateway Council of Governments, The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Wichita State University's Environmental Finance Center, EPA, and FEMA (Region 7).

The FMP considers primary strategies and tools to modify human susceptibility to flood damage and disruption through floodplain and floodwater management recommendations such as land use regulations, flood risk awareness and communication, flood damage reduction measures informed by a partial nonstructural assessment, as well as potential funding sources for implementing the recommendations.

The Lower Meramec Multi-Jurisdictional Floodplain Management Plan may be viewed at: https://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Programs-Project-Management/Lower-Meramec-Basin/ St. Louis District Facebook at, www.facebook.com/teamsaintlouis.

The three meeting dates and locations are:

Monday, 27 January 2020, 6:00pm - 8:00pm Timbers of Eureka, 2nd Floor Conference Room 1 Coffey Park Lane Eureka, Missouri 63025

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 6:00pm - 8:00pm Sunset Hills Gymnasium 3915 S. Lindbergh Blvd. Sunset Hills, Missouri 63127

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 6:00pm - 8:00pm Arnold City Hall, Council Chambers 2101 Jeffco Blvd. Arnold, Missouri 63010

