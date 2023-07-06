GLEN CARBON – The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a public informational meeting to discuss traffic management for the proposed intersection reconstruction of Illinois 162 at Illinois 157 in Glen Carbon. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 25 from 4-7 p.m. at the Glen Carbon Senior Center located at 157 N. Main St.

The project involves the realignment of the west leg of Illinois 162 to tie in with the east leg of Illinois 162 at a proposed traffic signal, thus eliminating the offset intersections of Illinois 162 with stop control. The project also involves reconstruction of the bridge that carries Illinois 157 over Judy’s Branch, construction of a new bridge to carry Illinois 162 over Judy’s Branch and construction of a pedestrian bridge parallel to Illinois 157 over Judy’s Branch. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss traffic management for the project during construction.

Handouts and display boards will be available for public review, as will information regarding the construction sequencing. You may come and go at any time during the scheduled meeting hours. Representatives from IDOT and the project consultant, Fuhrmann Engineering Inc., will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. The meeting will be held in an open house format. No formal presentation will be made.

Comment forms will be available at the meeting. The public may also submit comments via email to Cheryl.Keplar@illinois.gov on or before Aug. 8. Individuals without internet access may contact Cheryl Keplar at 618-346-3123 for more information about the project.

The meeting site is accessible to individuals with disabilities. To request a sign language interpreter or other accommodations, please notify IDOT at least five days prior to the meeting by calling 800-526-0844/or 711 (TTY/TDD), 800-501-0864/or 711 (Spanish TTY/TDD) or 877-526-6670 (Telebraille).

