HARDIN - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is hosting a public informational meeting tonight about the potential rehabilitation or replacement of the Joe Page Bridge, which connects Calhoun and Greene counties via Illinois 16/100 over the Illinois River. IDOT is inviting the public to make comments, either at the meeting tonight or by email, online form, or calling (618) 346-3161 until May 4.

The meeting will be held tonight from 5-8 p.m. at Calhoun High School, located at 102 Calhoun Ave. in Hardin. The meeting will be held in an “open house format,” and “no formal presentation will be made,” according to an IDOT press release.

IDOT representatives and project consultant Hanson Professional Services Inc. will be at tonight’s meeting to discuss the project and answer questions. Handouts and display boards will also be available for the public to review, as will more information about engineering, land acquisition, and environmental issues.

Public comments can be made by filling out a comment form which will be provided at the meeting tonight. If you’re unable to attend, you can also make public comment by: Filling out a comment form online at joepagebridge.com/contact

Emailing comments to annie.prothro@illinois.gov on or before May 4

Mailing comments directly to 1102 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, Ill., 62234

Calling Annie Prothro at (618) 346-3161 by May 4

For more information about the Joe Page Bridge Project, visit joepagebridge.com.

