ST. LOUIS, MO - Public transit plays a critical part in our region’s transportation system. In recent months, elected officials, local stakeholders and community members created a collaborative network to address ridership issues, including enhanced safety and security measures.

To help explore opportunities to further these collaborative efforts, Citizens for Modern Transit is bringing together local experts for a panel discussion, titled “FurtherUnifying a Region for Growth through Transit.” The event is set for Thursday, Feb. 8, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the lower level auditorium at the BJC Learning Center, located at 8300 Eager Road, St. Louis, MO 63144. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required and can be completed at https://cmt-stl.org or by calling 314-231-7272.

Those in attendance will receive an update on the Northside/Southside MetroLink Study from Lead Consultant Dan Meyers of AECOM, before the panelists take the stage. Bethany Johnson-Javois, chief executive officer of St. Louis Integrated Health Network, will reinforce the intersection between healthcare access, equity and transit; Rudy Nickens, director of Equal Opportunity and Diversity for the Missouri Department of Transportation will highlight how transportation can help build inclusive communities; and Jim Wild, executive director of East-West Gateway, will address the role collaboration plays in the establishment of a vision. The discussion will conclude with a question and answer session. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Collaboration serves as a rock-solid foundation from which to build,” said Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “Now, we must ensure all parties have a sound understanding of how transit access impacts the region, identify where the current system may be falling short and how to overcome it. This panel of thought leaders will help us identify next steps and work together to turn the vision into reality.”

To learn more about this panel discussion or Citizens for Modern Transit and its efforts to further transit development in the St. Louis region, call (314) 231-7272, visit https://cmt-stl.org, find the organization on Facebook or follow them on Twitter @cmt_stl.

Citizens for Modern Transit is a nonprofit, member supported organization thatleads efforts for an integrated, affordable, and convenient public transportation system with light rail expansion as the critical component that will drive economic growth to improve quality of life in the St. Louis region

More like this: