COLLINSVILLE– The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold an in-person public comment hearing on the relocated Illinois 3/new Mississippi River Bridge corridors protection preliminary engineering studies. The hearing will be held:

Tuesday, Nov. 16

4 – 7 p.m.

Illinois Department of Transportation

1102 Eastport Plaza Drive

Collinsville, IL 62234

The relocated Illinois 3 corridor is from Sauget to Venice and the new Mississippi River Bridge corridor begins east of Illinois 203 and goes to the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial bridge. The purpose of this hearing is to:

Provide an overview of the study process and schedule

Present anticipated public involvement activities

Obtain public input on the transportation issues and needs of the study area

Handouts and display boards will be available for review, as will information regarding engineering, land acquisition, and environmental issues. IDOT staff will share details on the study, answer questions and encourage public participation until Dec. 16. The hearing will be in an open house format; no formal presentation will be made.

Members of the public who wish to learn more and comment on the matter are welcome to attend the hearing. For those unable to attend in person, copies of all the exhibits and an online comment form will be available at https://idot.illinois.gov/projects/Relocated-Route-3_New-Mississippi-River-Bridge-Corridors-of-Protection.html, starting Nov. 16. Comments received by Dec. 16 will become part of the official public record. Comments can also be submitted via email to Michael.Myler@illinois.gov.

Written comments not submitted electronically should be sent to:

Illinois Department of Transportation

Attn: Keith Roberts, IDOT Acting Region 5 Engineer

1102 Eastport Plaza Drive

Collinsville, IL 62234

The public hearing is accessible to disabled individuals. To request special assistance, and individuals without internet access, please contact IDOT District 8’s Land Acquisition Manager Michael Myler at (618) 346-3120.

For those who need a sign language interpreter or similar accommodations, please notify the IDOT district office at least five days prior to the meeting by telephone at (618) 346-3120, or requests can be made by teletypewriter TTY/TDD at (618) 346-3100.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

