SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Tuesday announced two additional COVID-19 deaths in Madison County and one in St. Clair County. IDPH announced 1,178 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 39 additional deaths.

Madison County COVID-19 deaths included a female in her 70s and a female in her 80s. St. Clair had a male COVID-19 death in his 70s. Madison County has 538 positive COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths as of Monday afternoon.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at the daily 2:30 press conference on Tuesday that the numbers are lower to start this week because there was no testing on Memorial Day. Ezike expects case numbers to climb from Tuesday stats by mid-week if they continue current trends, but hopes they will start a decline. Last week there were 780 COVID-19 deaths in Illinois, down from the previous week. Ezeke said that was the first time in many weeks numbers were lower and she also hopes that trend will continue.

She said it is a must that individuals continue to wear their masks inside stores, places of business, and keep social distancing six feet from others for the numbers to continue to decrease.

St. Clair County has 1,017 cases and 73 deaths, Macoupin County now has 42 cases and 1 COVID-19 death, Jersey has 20 cases and 1 death, Greene County has 5 cases and Greene County 1 case.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville has 108 positive COVID-19 cases, Alton has 92 cases, Glen Carbon has 49 cases, Godfrey has 21 cases.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 113,195 cases, including 4,923 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois.

This is a synopsis of deaths in the past 24 hours in Illinois:

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s

- Fayette County: 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 80s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- McHenry County: 1 female 60s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 17,230 specimens for a total of 786,794.

Since this crisis began, there have been 22 positive staff and 47 positive residents at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno. Sadly, ten of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away. The Veterans’ home in Anna has seen five residents test positive, one resident in LaSalle, and no positive cases at the Veterans’ Home in Quincy.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: