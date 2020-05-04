SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Sunday announced 2,994 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 63 additional deaths. Two of the deaths were Madison County residents, a female in her 60s and a male in his 90s. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 61,499 cases, so this is brings the state over the 60,000-case mark.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The cases include 2,618 deaths in 97 counties in Illinois.

This is a synopsis of the deaths:

- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 9 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 4 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s

- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s

Article continues after sponsor message

- Monroe County: 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 female 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 19,417 specimens for a total of 319,313.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. Information for deaths previously reported have changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Public Health Officials Announce 2,450 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Saturday announced 2,450 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 105 additional deaths.

This is a synopsis of the deaths announced Saturday:

- Boone County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Clinton County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- Jefferson County: 2 females 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- McDonough County: 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 male 60s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

The Illinois Department of Veteran’s Affairs is reporting one resident at its LaSalle Veterans’ Home testing positive. Testing efforts are underway at the facility.

More like this:

IDNR Seeking Public’s Help With Wild Turkey Brood Survey
Jun 15, 2025
2 From Alton Charged With Recklessly Firing Weapons
Jul 8, 2025
Cottage Hills Residents Suffer Injuries In Dog Attack, Deputies Quickly Intervene
Jun 3, 2025
Additional Suspects Charged in Oakwood Avenue Homicide Investigation
Jul 9, 2025
Glen Carbon Homecoming Is Set For June 13-14
Jun 4, 2025

 