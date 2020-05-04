



SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Sunday announced 2,994 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 63 additional deaths. Two of the deaths were Madison County residents, a female in her 60s and a male in his 90s. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 61,499 cases, so this is brings the state over the 60,000-case mark.

The cases include 2,618 deaths in 97 counties in Illinois.

This is a synopsis of the deaths:

- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 9 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 4 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s

- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s

- Monroe County: 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 female 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 19,417 specimens for a total of 319,313.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. Information for deaths previously reported have changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Public Health Officials Announce 2,450 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Saturday announced 2,450 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 105 additional deaths.

This is a synopsis of the deaths announced Saturday:

- Boone County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Clinton County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- Jefferson County: 2 females 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- McDonough County: 1 male 70s

- McHenry County: 1 male 60s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

The Illinois Department of Veteran’s Affairs is reporting one resident at its LaSalle Veterans’ Home testing positive. Testing efforts are underway at the facility.

