SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday announced Illinois topped the 100,000 positive COVID-19 cases mark. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 100,418 cases, including 4,525 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,388 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 147 additional deaths. Madison County had 505 positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. A total of 45 have died in the county with COVID-19 complications. A male in his 70s died on Tuesday and a female in her 80s died today. There are 724 quarantined in the county and 495 released from quarantine.

St. Clair County now has 858 positive COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths, Macoupin County has 41 cases and 1 death, Jersey is at 20 cases and 1 death, Greene County increased from 4 cases on Tuesday to 5 cases Wednesday, Calhoun remains at 1 case.

Edwardsville has 108 positive COVID-19 cases, Alton has 86, Granite City has 69, Glen Carbon has 58, Collinsville 42 and Godfrey 19 cases.

This is a synopsis of the deaths released today throughout the last 24 hours in Illinois:

- Clinton County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 3 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 4 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 4 males 50s, 7 females 60s, 19 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 9 females 80s, 13 males 80s, 10 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 1 male 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Grundy County: 1 unknown 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s
- McDonough County: 1 female 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s
- Union County: 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s
- Woodford County: 1 female 90s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,029 specimens for a total of 642,713. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 11-17, 2020 is 14%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

