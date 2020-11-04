

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 7,538 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 55 additional deaths.

There was also a death in Greene County and this time it was a female in her 70s.

These are the deaths in the past 24 hours statewide:

- Carroll County: 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Greene County: 1 female 70s

- Jo Daviess County: 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Knox County: 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s

- Logan County: 1 male 80s

- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- Moultrie County: 1 female 80s

- Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Pike County: 1 female 100+

- Randolph County: 1 female 60s

- Shelby County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 1 female 60s

- Williamson County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 437,556 cases, including 9,933 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,857 specimens for a total 8,030,713. As of last night, 3,761 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 776 patients were in the ICU and 327 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 28 – November 3 is 8.5%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 28, 2020 – November 3, 2020 is 10.1%.

Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

