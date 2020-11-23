SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 8,322 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 47 additional deaths.

- Champaign County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 4 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 3 female 70s, 6 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 60s

- Lake County: 1 female 90s

- Livingston County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

- McDonough County: 1 female 70s

- McHenry County: 1 female 70s

- Morgan County: 1 male 70s

- Ogle County: 1 male 90s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

- Warren County: 1 male 80s

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 664,620 cases, including 47 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 91,562 specimens for a total 9,892,981. As of last night, 6,171 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,206 patients were in the ICU and 635 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 16 – November 22, 2020 is 10.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 16 – November 22, 2020 is 12.7%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: