SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 68 additional deaths from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 1,465 new cases of the virus.

IDPH is reporting a total of 17,887 cases, including 596 deaths, in 83 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Article continues after sponsor message

The deaths are as follows:

- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 7 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 2 males 70s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 50s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Fulton and Greene counties are now reporting a case. For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data is provisional and will change.

More like this: