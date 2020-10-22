SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,942 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 44 additional deaths.

Carroll County: 1 female 90s

Christian County: 1 male 90s

Clay County: 1 female 70s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

DeWitt County: 1 male 70s

DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s

Effingham County: 1 male 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 female 70s

Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

Marion County: 1 female 90s

McDonough County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 90s

Randolph County: 1 female 80s

Richland County: 1 male 80s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

Shelby County: 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Wayne County: 1 male 80s

White County: 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 360,159 cases, including 9,387 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 15 – October 21 is 5.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,977 specimens for a total of 7,031,082. As of last night, 2,463 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 525 patients were in the ICU and 212 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

