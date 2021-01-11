SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,776 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 53 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 7 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 3 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 80s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Livingston County: 1 male 40s

- McDonough County: 1 female 70s

- Will County: 1 male 60s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,033,526 cases, including 17,627 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,697 specimens for a total 14,169,986. As of last night, 3,540 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 759 patients were in the ICU and 401 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 4–10, 2021 is 7.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 4–10, 2021 is 8.9%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: