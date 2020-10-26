SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,729 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 17 additional deaths.

The COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours are as follows:

Adams County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 female 90s

Article continues after sponsor message

Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 378,985 cases, including 9,522 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 19 – October 25 is 6.3%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,264 specimens for a total 7,326,216. As of last night, 2,638 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 589 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.



Copyright © 2015 State of Illinois (www.illinois.gov)

SUBSCRIPTION INFORMATION:

To change, update or cancel your subscription please use the following link: Unsubscribe.

Due to the nature of the Internet the State of Illinois does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the distribution of IIS News alerts. For the most up-to-date information please refer to the State of Illinois web site www.illinois.gov.

More like this: