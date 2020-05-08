SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday announced two additional Madison County COVID-19 COVID-19 deaths - a male in his 80s and female in 90s. IPH also announced 130 additional statewide deaths and 2,887 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19.

St. Clair County also had two deaths in the past 24 hours - a male in his 50s and a male in his 70s

Edwardsville now has 101 COVID-19 cases in Madison County, followed by Granite City with 61, Glen Carbon with 44 cases, Collinsville with 31, Troy has 17 cases, Godfrey has 13, Wood River and Highland has 10 and Bethalto has 8.

Madison County has 411 positive COVID-19 cases, 251 females, 160 males, with 30 lives lost.

Macoupin County has 38 coronavirus cases with one death, Jersey increased to 16 cases with 1 death, Greene’s case load increased to 4 and Calhoun has 1 case.

This is synopsis of the deaths:

Boone County: 1 female 90?- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 16 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 15 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 14 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 8 males 90s, 1 unknown 90?-

DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s?-

Grundy County: 1 male 70s?-

Jasper County: 1 male 90s?-

Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s?-

Kankakee County: 1 male 70s?-

Lake County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 80?-

LaSalle County: 1 female 40s?-

Macon County: 1 female 50s?-

Madison County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s?-

McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s?-

Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s?-

St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s?-

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s?-

Williamson County: 1 male 60s

Pope County is now reporting a case of COVID-19. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 73,760 cases, including 3,241 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 20,671 specimens for a total of 399,714.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

