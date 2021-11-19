SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 28,280 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 150 additional deaths since reporting last November 12, 2021. New cases of COVID-19 increased 25% from last week.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,763,866 cases, including 26,227 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, November 12, 2021, laboratories have reported 879,278 specimens for a total of 37,895,788. As of last night, 1,759 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 12-18, 2021 is 3.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 12-18, 2021 is 3.8%.

Of Illinois’ total population, approximately 67% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 61% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A total of 16,691,850 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,142 doses. Since reporting on Friday, November 12, 2021, 434,995 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

