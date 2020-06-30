SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 23 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois. The COVID-19 death count now stands at 6,923 in 101 Illinois counties, so it is approaching 7,000.

IDPH announced 724 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on Tuesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 143,185 cases. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 31,069 specimens for a total of 1,602,965. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 23 –June 29 is 2.6%.

This is a synopsis of Illinois COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours.

Bureau County: 1 male 60s

Cass County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s

Kane County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s

Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: