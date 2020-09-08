SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,392 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including seven additional confirmed deaths.

The seven confirmed deaths are as follows:

Clinton County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 30s

Jackson County: 1 male 40s

Montgomery County: 1 female 90s

Williamson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 252,353 cases, including 8,186 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 1 – September 7 is 4.0%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 31,363 specimens for a total of 4,478,710. As of last night, 1,504 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 343 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

