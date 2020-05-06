SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Wednesday announced 136 additional COVID-19 deaths and 2,270 new cases of coronavirus disease in the state. There was another death in Madison County - this time a female in her 90s.

Macoupin County cases rose to 39 positive tests as of Wednesday with one death. Jersey County has 15 positive COVID-19 tests and one death. Greene County has three cases and Calhoun County one case. St. Clair County has 601 positive coronavirus cases and 42 deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 68,232 cases, including 2,974 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois.

This is a synopsis of the county by county deaths statewide:

- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 6 males 50s, 8 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 10 females 70s, 12 males 70s, 14 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 4 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s, 2 females 100+
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
- Kendall County: 1 male 30s
- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
- Peoria County: 1 male 50s
- Rock Island County: 2 females 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,974 specimens for a total of 361,260.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

