SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 128 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across Illinois. Two additional counties are now reporting cases; Kendall and Madison counties.

An additional 20 individuals at the long-term care facility in DuPage County experiencing an outbreak have tested positive, bringing the total to 42 (30 residents and 12 staff).

Currently, IDPH is reporting 288 cases in 17 counties in Illinois. Cases have occurred in ages 9 to 91. Cases by county can be found on the IDPH website, as well as a list of local health departments who will have the most up to date information.

Social distancing measures everyone can take include:

• Staying home as much as possible
• If gatherings are necessary, limiting the number of people to 10
• Calling to check on family, neighbors, and older adults instead of visiting
• Checking with your provider about telehealth options

For information on actions you, your school, workplace, and community can take, please visit Steps to Stay Safe from COVID-19. For general questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

