SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Tuesday announced 119 additional COVID-19 deaths throughout the state and 1,551 new cases. One male in his 70s and a male in his 80s in Madison County was reported in the statewide list of coronavirus deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 33,059 cases, including 1,468 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois.

Gov. Pritzker praised the state of Illinois for being successful in “bending the curve” and that most are following his stay-at-home order.

This was a synopsis county by county of the COVID-19 deaths Monday to Tuesday:

- Boone County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

- Carroll County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 9 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 9 females 70s, 14 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 17 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 5 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 90s

- Jackson County: 1 male 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Madison County: 1male 70s, 1 male 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

- Woodford County: 1 female 70s

Hardin County is now reporting a case. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.

