SPRINGFIELD – Another coronavirus death has been reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), this time in Cook County, a man in his 70s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 168 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois.

DeKalb County is now also reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 753 cases in 26 counties in Illinois (percentage of cases by county below). Cases have occurred in ages 3 to 99.

Article continues after sponsor message

Adams < 1% LaSalle < 1%

Champaign < 1% Madison < 1%

Christian < 1% McHenry 1%

Clinton < 1% McLean 1%

Cook 73% Peoria < 1%

Cumberland < 1% Sangamon 1%

DeKalb < 1% St. Clair < 1%

DuPage 9% Washington ? 1%

Jackson < 1% Whiteside < 1%

Kane 1% Will 2%

Kankakee < 1% Williamson < 1%

Kendall < 1% Winnebago 1%

Lake 8% Woodford < 1%

Unknown jurisdiction (at this time) < 1%

During this unprecedented public health emergency, stocks of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health care providers are being used rapidly. To aggressively address COVID-19, the availability of critical resources such as gloves, gowns, eye protection, and N-95 or surgical masks is essential.

To maximize the state’s availability of PPE, IDPH released guidance to limit non-essential adult elective surgery and medical and surgical procedures, including all dental procedures, until further notice. IDPH is now encouraging surgery centers, veterinarians, and anyone with unused PPE that is not immediately needed to donate it to assist health care providers, health care facilities, and first responders who are on the front line actively responding to COVID-19.

For donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For general questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: