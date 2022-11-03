EDWARDSVILLE — The public expressed concerns Tuesday night to the Madison County Health Advisory Committee about the CDC’s recommendation to place the COVID shot on the childhood immunization schedule.

Six public speakers voiced their concerns about the Center for Disease Control’s plan and wanted officials to know they are against it.

Amy Santarelli of Collinsville said there is risk either way — getting the vaccine or getting COVID.

“Most people want to choose their own risk,” Santerelli said. “Don’t put our children at risk, let the families make the decision for them.”

Richard Quayle of Highland said he is a retired pharmacist with 50 years of experience and spent more than 3,000 hours studying COVID.

“We were told when the vaccines first came out ‘if you get this vaccine, you’ll not catch the virus.’,” Quayle said. “That was false.”

Quayle said people were told if they got the vaccine, they would not spread it to others — false. They were told if they got it, symptoms would lesson — false.

He said it was all a lie.

“What we are having right now is a substitution of political science for actual medical science,” Quayle said. “There is no real science in what the news media is putting out.”

Paul Nicolussi, who is candidate running unopposed for Madison County Board District 13, said he wanted to speak because he’s heard from many of his constituents about this topic. He complimented the other speakers on the stats and facts they presented to the committee.

“My only concern is how did we get here knowing the COVID vaccine does not stop transmission or protect children,” Nicolussi said.

He said a society can be judged by how it treats its children and our society should be ashamed of how it treated children the past two years.

“The politicization of medicine is the scariest thing I’ve seen in the country in years,” he said.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler read several emails into the committee’s record that his office received from residents who voiced their worry over what will happen if left up to the state and local school districts.

“We received more than two dozen emails from people who are against the CDC’s recommendation,” Prenzler said.

Committee Chair Paul Hoover, D.C., said although the CDC is recommending the vaccine be placed on the immunization schedule, it is just that — a recommendation to the states.

“Each state will have to determine whether they will implement it,” Hoover said. “The Illinois Department of Public Health will have to make that determination.”

He said that Madison County could give input on the decision; however it doesn’t set the standards for the school systems, that will be up to the state.

Committee member Dr. Paul Frohnert said medical treatments should meet three criteria — need, safety and effectiveness.

“If it’s not stopping the spread then we don’t have any business mandating it,” Frohnert said.

To find out more, visit https://www.madisoncountyil.gov/departments/county_clerk/county_board_records/healthdept_advisory.php to listen to the meeting.

