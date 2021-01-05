CENTREVILLE - PT’s nightclub in Centreville announced on Facebook on Monday, January 4, 2021, that it is closing its doors.

The statement read: "It is with a very heavy heart that we announce that PT’s Centreville will not reopen. This was not an easy decision or one that we wanted to make. We want to thank you all for the love and support you have shown us for over 30 years. Take care and be sure to visit our sister clubs Country Rock Cabaret and Diamond Cabaret St. Louis when they are permitted to reopen inside."

PT’s has been open in Centreville for 30 years.

