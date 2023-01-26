EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Sarah Conoyer, PhD, NCSP, associate professor in the Department of Psychology, along with three former psychology students, have been featured on the front page of the most recent edition of the National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) Communiqué .

The School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) alumni Julann Scheibal, Katelyn Houba and Mikayla Duncan-Ebner were Conoyer’s assistants through the Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities (URCA) program, leading to the creation and future publication of the featured article.

“The article discusses how school psychologists and trainees are engaging in social media, the ethical issues concerning social media use and how school psychology supervisors and trainers can support professional growth through the ethical use of social media,” Conoyer explained. “One of the key features of the article is that we provide a sample exercise for how school psychologist supervisors can discuss various types of posts or consultation that can happen within social media platforms with their supervisees and how to relate that back to our ethical code of practice.”

The SIUE team joined with colleagues from Eastern Illinois University for the collaboration of the article. Their hard work paid off, as the publication was sent to the entire NASP membership which includes approximately 25,000 individuals.

"SIUE strongly values experiential learning, including undergraduate research experiences,” said Paul Rose, PhD, SEHHB associate dean and professor of psychology. “This important publication is an impressive accomplishment for Julann, Katie, Mikayla, and their co-authors. The publication not only adds to Dr. Conoyer's reputation as a scholar, but also to her reputation as an award-winning mentor of student researchers."

“This article showcases the great work of our students and the success of SIUE’s URCA program,” Conoyer added. “My students were able to engage in research that has real world applications in their future field of study.”

Scheibal and Houba are continuing their education at SIUE and are currently enrolled in the school psychology specialist program. Duncan-Ebner is pursuing a master’s in applied behavioral analysis at Purdue University Online, while working as an assistant clinical supervisor.

To view the NASP Communiqué visit nasponline.org/resources-and- publications/periodicals/ communiqué-volume-51-number-5- (january/february-2023).

