GODFREY – Prospective students are invited to learn more about becoming a Trailblazer and experience campus during Lewis and Clark Community College’s next Discover Day event, Monday, Feb. 19.

Discover Days are held twice per year – once in the fall and once in the spring – when high schools are not in session but the college is.

“Discover Days give prospective students and their families a taste of campus life as well as access to important information about becoming a student, and the opportunity to tour our programs and labs,” said Vice President of Enrollment Kent Scheffel. “These events are not only fun, but also educational.”

Join L&C Enrollment, Student Activities and others from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Commons on the college’s Godfrey Campus for free food, fun activities, giveaways and information about enrollment, financial aid, student life and more.

“Many of the high schools will be closed that day, but our campus will be in full swing,” Scheffel said. “Advisors and experts will be on hand to talk with guests, give tours and answer any questions about our programs, student services and much more.”

Preregistration is not required, but recommended, so that students can better be served during their visit. Go to http://bit.ly/LCDiscoverDays to register.

Can’t make it? The next Discover Day at Lewis and Clark will be held Oct. 8, 2018.

For more information, contact Enrollment Center Director Delfina Dornes at at (618) 468-5200 or ddornes@lc.edu.

