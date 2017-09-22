GODFREY – Prospective students are invited to learn more about becoming a Trailblazer and experience campus during Lewis and Clark Community College’s Discover Days.

These events are held twice per year – once in the fall and once in the spring – when high schools are not in session but the college is.

“Discover Days are meant to provide those considering L&C a taste of campus life, while giving them an opportunity to ask any questions they may have,” said Vice President of Enrollment Kent Scheffel. “Each one is going to be a fun and educational experience.”

L&C will hold its first Discover Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, outside the Hatheway Cultural Center on the college’s Godfrey Campus, weather permitting.

“Many of the high schools will be closed that day, but our campus will be in full swing,” Scheffel said. “You’ll have the opportunity to talk with financial aid and enrollment reps, tour the programs you’re interested in, and experience student life with some of our current students.”

Incoming students are welcome to enjoy free food, music, contests and games, and grab a free pair of L&C sunglasses just for checking in at the Enrollment table.

Advisors and experts will be available to talk with potential students, who will also have the opportunity to tour programs and labs.

Preregistration is not required, but recommended, so that students can better be served during their visits. Visit http://bit.ly/LCDiscoverDays to register today.

Can’t make it? The next Discover Day at Lewis and Clark will be held Feb. 19, 2018.

For more information, contact Enrollment Center Director Delfina Dornes at at (618) 468-5200 or ddornes@lc.edu.

