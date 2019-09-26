GODFREY – Prospective students are invited to learn more about becoming a Trailblazer and experience campus during Lewis and Clark Community College’s fall Discover Day, Monday, Oct. 14.

“Discover Day offers prospective students a chance to experience college life,” said Delfina Dornes, director of Enrollment and Advising. “Students will not only be able to talk to advisors about academic programs; they’ll also tour the program areas and meet faculty. Additionally, students will be able to participate in fun activities sponsored by our Student Activities Board and enjoy a free lunch.”

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the lawn outside the Enrollment Center on the college’s Godfrey Campus. In case of rain, the event will be moved inside The Commons.

Article continues after sponsor message

Future Trailblazers will enjoy free food, giveaways, fun, and games, as well as opportunities to talk with financial aid and enrollment reps, tour campus, find info on the programs they’re interested in and experience campus life alongside current students.

“We’ve had a great response from prospective students at past Discover Days, and we’re expecting a large number of students and parents at this event as well,” said Vice President of Enrollment Kent Scheffel. “There have also been many prospective adult students at past Discover Days, and we invite adults to attend and see how courses can fit within their personal schedules. There are many options for adult students and it’s possible to enroll in classes while meeting family and work requirements.”

Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Fill out the online RSVP form at www.lc.edu/discoverdays.

For more information, contact Dornes at (618) 468-5200 or ddornes@lc.edu.

More like this: