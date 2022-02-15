GODFREY – Prospective students are invited to learn more about becoming a Trailblazer and experience campus during Lewis and Clark Community College’s Spring Discover Day, Monday, Feb. 21.

Future Trailblazers will be able to speak with financial aid and academic advisors, tour campus, find info on the programs they’re interested in, and even experience a taste of student life with free food, fun and giveaways.

“Discover Day is always a great experience, whether you’re thinking about attending college in the fall or even further down the line,” Recruiter Amy Bowling said. “It’s an excellent chance to gain a lot of valuable information about the benefits of attending Lewis and Clark and the enrollment and financial aid processes, wrapped in a fun and engaging campus event.”

L&C Student Activities will provide the food and entertainment for the open-house style event. Guests are free to come and go as they please, but are encouraged to stick around for tours of the college’s programs, classrooms and labs.

“Many of our local high schools are closed for President’s Day, but our campus is open,” said Vice President of Student Affairs Katie Adams. “Prospective students and their families touring the campus will have the unique opportunity to actually see what a day of learning at Lewis and Clark looks like for our current students.”

In addition to student life and enrollment information, prospective students will also learn about the array of student services available on campus to support them in their educational journey.

Discover Day will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., in The Commons on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

Pre-registration is encouraged so the college can better serve the needs of its guests, but it is not required. Fill out the online RSVP form at www.lc.edu/discoverdays.

Face masks are currently required indoors while on campus, and social distancing is encouraged. For more information on current COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols, visit www.lc.edu/coronavirus.

For more information, contact the Enrollment Center by phone or text at (618) 468-2222 or email at enroll@lc.edu.

