ALTON - Projects on both Summit Street and Third Street in Alton were completed Friday, Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said.

Work on Summit Street was within its $338,000 budget through RCS Construction, who gave the low bid for the work. Barnhart said the street was repaved, new brick was laid, the edges were fixed and a new drainage culvert were added since nearly the entire street collapsed in 2015 following torrential rains.

Barnhart said RCS and SMS Engineering did a wonderful job and he is glad to have the project completed.

“It was quite a tough project to finish,” he said. “The main cause of the problem were the rains in 2015 and 2016 around Christmas and right after before New Year’s Day. We had a significant amount of rain and it caused a lot of erosion. The slope was very steep and the storm water system got inundated when the water ran over the side of the curbs. It washed away and eroded the banks.”

The bank stabilization was the most difficult part of the Summit Street project, Barnhart said.

Barnhart was also proud the city and those who did the job came in right at the budgeted number.

“There was no overage,” he said. “It was a very clean and tightly run project.”

On Third Street, Ameren Illinois partnered with the City of Alton to make Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible sidewalks, crosswalks and ramps. Barhart said the majority of that cost was shouldered by Ameren Illinois, which has a mandate to provide such accessibility within its coverage area.

Barnhart could not provide a figure on the cost of the Third Street project, but said the city was responsible for repaving the road and sidewalk following the completion of the rest of the work by Ameren Illinois.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

