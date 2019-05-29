ALTON - Worries about the rising river levels increased Tuesday afternoon when the National Weather Service updated flood water predictions.

For Alton, the latest crest level is now projected at 38.5 feet on Tuesday, June 4. Presently at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, the level stands at 35.33 feet. The crest on Aug. 1, 1993, in Alton, was 42.72 feet, the highest in history.

The crest of 38.5 feet at the Melvin Price Lock and Dam in Alton would top the previous highs of 36.90 on June 18, 1844, and 36.89 feet on April 28, 1973. The fourth and fifth levels are 35.80 feet on Jan. 1, 2016, and 35.10 feet on May 22, 1995.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said: “We have our hands full with this flood. This looks like it will be the second-largest flood the city has ever had. We are doing everything we can to protect Downtown Alton and keep Alton open. It is a very tough situation.”

Mayor Walker said because of the work of Director Bob Barnhart and his Public Works staff, with present technology, they are hoping to keep most of Downtown Alton open during this tough situation.

The flood wall was significantly extended in Downtown Alton Tuesday under the guidance of Barnhart. The wall behind Morrison’s was also extended. Sand was brought in for additional sandbags. City personnel mostly focused on the operation near the businesses Tuesday afternoon with equipment.

Grafton is projected to crest at 35.5 feet on June 3. Grafton’s river level presently stands at 31.87 feet at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. The historic high in Grafton is 38.2 feet in 1993. The second highest crest in history in Grafton was 33.12 feet on April 28, 1973, then the next was 32.13 feet on June 18, 1844. The fourth highest was 32.10 feet on May 7, 2019.

The Illinois River level at Hardin presently stands at 37.4 feet. The historical high in Hardin is 42.4 feet. The river is now projected to go to 40 feet in Hardin on June 3.

