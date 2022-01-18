EDWARDSVILLE – The distinction and award only add to what many at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and elsewhere believe and feel about Howard Rambsy II, PhD – that he is an illustrious educator with years of innovative scholarship, culturally-based research, creative teaching, and substantial mentoring to his credit.

A faculty member in the College of Arts and Sciences’ (CAS) Department of English Language and Literature, Rambsy, known for his depth of expertise and experience in the field of African American literary studies, has achieved the University’s highest academic rank of Distinguished Research Professor. He achieved the recognition in fall 2021, making him the first Black professor at SIUE to do so.

Rambsy teaches courses in American and African American literature. Since he arrived at SIUE in 2003, Rambsy has published two books The Black Arts Enterprise (2011) and Bad Men: Creative Touchstones of Black Writers (2020). He has published 25 scholarly articles on African American literature and culture, and he edited or co-edited four special issues of scholarly journals. Rambsy has curated several exhibits featuring black artistic culture in a variety of places, including Illinois, Missouri, Virginia, and Ibadan, Nigeria. He has co-developed and directed two Summer Institutes on Frederick Douglass in 2019 and 2021.

Rambsy’s primary reason for coming to SIUE was the opportunity to work with Dr. Eugene B. Redmond , SIUE emeritus professor of English and East St. Louis poet laureate. SIUE’s Lovejoy Library opened the Eugene B. Redmond Collection and Learning Center in 2015. Rambsy continues to embed the scholarship of Redmond in his teachings of literature.

“I am honored to have received this award,” said Rambsy. “But I do have mixed feelings about being the ‘first’ Black person to receive the distinction. I’m mindful that so many Black scholar-professors were far more distinguished than I, yet never received this acknowledgement for their contributions.”

Since joining the SIUE faculty, Rambsy has received approximately $1 million in external grant funding, where he has served as principal investigator (PI) or co-PI. His research has been supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Illinois Humanities Council.

“Dr. Rambsy is an especially prolific scholar who has produced an impactful body of work in African American Studies,” said Jerry Weinberg, PhD, associate provost for research and dean of the SIUE Graduate School. “Notably, in addition to garnering the attention of his scholarly community, Dr. Rambsy is a remarkable public scholar. Through his books, presentations, invited talks and many funded grants, he has introduced numerous people outside of academia to African American studies. As a dedicated teacher-scholar, he also brings his remarkable work into his classes, which creates a richness to his teaching that is one of the hallmarks of SIUE.”

“With his record of excellent scholarship and outstanding teaching, Dr. Rambsy has led the Department of English Language and Literature to the forefront of programs in African American literature,” said CAS Dean Kevin Leonard, PhD. “The Department offers more courses in African American literature than almost any other U.S. university.”

“Dr. Rambsy has served as a role model for the hundreds of Black students who have enrolled in the FAME (Females of African-Descent Modeling Excellence) and GAME (Goal-Oriented African American Excel) programs since 2004,” continued Leonard. “Students in these programs recognize that they can excel in their programs of study and become successful graduate students and professionals. The College of Arts and Sciences is thrilled that Dr. Rambsy is being recognized for his extraordinary achievements.”

“Dr. Rambsy is committed to increasing access to African American literature and scholarship at the University and beyond,” offered Tisha Brooks, PhD, chair and associate professor in the Department of English Language and Literature. “His teaching and research are inextricably linked. Dr. Rambsy is an excellent model of what it means to be a teacher-scholar.

“He is deeply invested in breaking down barriers to education, especially for Black students,” continued Brooks, who says Rambsy has served as a key mentor for her since coming to SIUE in 2013.

“Dr. Rambsy gives a lot of his time to students personally and collectively,” said Lydia Jackson, assistant to the provost for library and community engagement and associate dean of Lovejoy Library. “His style of teaching imparts a unique level of comfortability that captures students’ interest and encourages further research. Dr. Rambsy is also there to be of support to his colleagues, which further demonstrates his humanity.”

Earleen Patterson, PhD, SIUE associate vice chancellor for Student Opportunities, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, emphasized the “monumental” impact Rambsy has had on students, and praised him for his longtime commitment to FAME and GAME.

“Student Opportunities for Academic Results (SOAR) is appreciative for the opportunity to partner with Dr. Rambsy to serve underrepresented students at SIUE,” shared Patterson. “Through the Johnetta Haley Scholarship Reading Project, we provide opportunities for otherwise marginalized students to express their thoughts and opinions on contemporary issues and grow as informed readers and scholars. Dr. Rambsy’s leadership has been invaluable to that project.”

“Our students and the entire SIUE community are tremendously fortunate to have the talent, passion and commitment to advocacy that Dr. Rambsy consistently pays forward,” added Patterson. “He is truly distinguished among college professors, not only at SIUE, but also throughout the United States.”

