ALTON 70, HAZELWOOD WEST 26: Alton returned to the court for the first time since Dec. 29, missing five games because of COVID protocols, and won easily 70-26 Friday night over visiting Hazelwood West at the Redbirds Nest.

Kiyoko Proctor led four Redbird players in double figures with 17 points, while Jarius Powers had 15 points, Alyssa Lewis added 12 points, Talia Norman had 10 points, Khaliyah Goree came up with eight points, Laila Blakeny and Renee Raglin each had three points and Dachelle Carter scored two points.

Alton improves to 13-3, while the Wildcats go to 3-6.

"Our team was really excited to play last night," Alton head girls basketball coach Deserea Howard said. "Thursday was our first full practice with everyone since December 30 and we knew not to take the game for granted. We met on Zoom every day to work out together or watch film just to keep the team engaged and although it was tough they proved themselves to be tougher!"