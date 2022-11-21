ALTON - Sophomore Kiyoko Proctor is starting right where she left off.

After a successful 21-7 campaign as a freshman, a season that saw her play in all but one game, she's back at it again.

Having led her team in scoring last season with 409 points (15.1 PPG average), she's already making a difference this year.

Through the first two games of the 2022-23 season, she's scored 25 points, helping her team to back-to-back wins over Springfield Southeast (73-32) and Mater Dei (49-36).

Her strong performance earned her All-Tournament honors and Tournament MVP.

"I feel like I played really well as a point guard and I got my teammates the ball and also got my points up too," Proctor said after the win over Mater Dei Saturday night.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

She said that her team played well together and made a lot of good choices.

"I feel like we played together, and we were really smart with the ball and patient. If one of our teammates did bad we helped them up."

Proctor has big expectations this season.

"I hope we really win state," she said. "Hopefully, everyone else thinks the same, because I want to win state."

In general, she just wants to better herself every time she goes out there and hopes she'll have another successful year.

"I hope I really do good this season, be a better point guard, see the floor more, do better overall."

Proctor and the Redbirds will be back in action at 7 p.m. on November 22, when they travel across the river to MICDS.

More like this: