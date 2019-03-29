EAST ALTON - Investigations conducted by the East Alton Police Department resulted in the apprehension and an array of subsequent charges of two individuals - James L. Futia of 500 block of Broadway, East Alton, 21, and his father, James L. Futia, 41, of the same address in East Alton.

On March 3, 2019, the East Alton Police Police Department was requested by the Illinois Department of Correction, Parole Division, to assist with a parole compliance check. During the incident, investigators recovered several types of narcotics and stolen firearms.

The younger Futia faces a total of five counts, police said:

Count I: Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Count II: Unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.

Count II: Unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

Count IV: Unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

The judge set his bail at $75,000. The Illinois Department of Corrections, Parole Division, issued a warrant against Futia due to him violating a condition of parole.

On March 22, 2019, the East Alton Police Department conducted an investigation, which led to police obtaining a search warrant for the Futia residence. Upon execution of the search warrant, the East Alton Police Department seized more narcotics and yet another firearm. The elder Futia was taken into custody and later transported to the Madison County Jail where he was held on pending charges.

On March 25, 2019, the East Alton Police Department presented the case to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office and charges were issued against the elder Futia on a total of three counts:

Count I: Unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Count II: Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Count III: Unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

His bail was set at $80,000 for these charges.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

