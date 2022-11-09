SPRINGFIELD – The race for Illinois Governor has been called. The Associated Press called the mid-term election within 20 minutes of polls closing with current governor J.B. Pritzker (D) winning re-election over Darren Bailey (R).

Bailey was a former Illinois State Representative from 2019-2021 for the 109th district in Southern Illinois. He is currently a member of the Illinois Senate for the 55th district.

It will be Pritzker’s second consecutive term after first being elected into office in 2018.

“I’m grateful tonight,” Pritzker said at a supporters’ victory rally late Tuesday night. “I’m so thrilled to spend four more years as your governor.”

He opened up his victory speech by listing off his accomplishments since his election. He mentioned raising the minimum wage, guaranteeing a women’s right to choose, balancing the budget, expanding healthcare, increasing college scholarships, and legalizing cannabis.

As of 10 a.m on November 9th, 90% of the vote has been reported. Pritzker has merited 54.3% of the vote (2,070,981) while Bailey received 42.9% (1,638,408). Third-party Libertarian Scott Schulter gained 2.8% of the vote (106,900).

As per the vote in Madison county, Bailey was up 16 points with 92% of the votes in. 97,193 voters made it out to the polls in Madison county.

U.S. Senate

Tammy Duckworth (D) won re-election over Kathy Salvi (R) with 76% of the vote in. She won 57% of the vote compared to Salvi’s 41.7%.

Attorney General

Kwame Raoul (D) currently leads over Thomas DeVore (R). Raoul has garnered 55% of the vote to DeVore’s 43%. 65% of the total votes have been reported.

Comptroller

Susana Mendoza (D) leads over Shannon Teresi (R). Mendoza has 60% of the vote while Teresi has gathered 38%. 52% of the vote has been reported.

Secretary of State

After the current Secretary of State Jesse White did not seek re-election, choosing to retire after serving six terms, his replacement was to be decided in this year’s mid-terms. Currently, Alexi Giannoulias (D) leads over Dan Brady (R). Giannoulias has 55% of the vote compared to Brady’s 43%. 65% of the state’s votes have been reported.

Treasurer

Michael Frerichs (D) leads over Tom Demmer (R) with 57% of the vote compared to Demmer’s 41%. 52% of the votes have been reported.

