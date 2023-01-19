EAST ALTON - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Wieland CEO Dr. Erwin Mayr met this week at Weiland in Vohringen, Germany, and the visit highlighted Wieland's importance in Illinois and the in-state collaboration.

Pritzker also recently visited the Wieland facility in East Alton. The governor was able to gain insight into Wieland's largest facility worldwide. Copper and copper alloys remain relevant for digitization and sustainability.

Mayr said he was honored to host Governor Pritzker in Vohringen and demonstrate the high-quality manufacturing they are so proud of.

"With a history of more than 200 years, copper and copper alloys remain highly relevant and serve the key megatrends we are currently facing, be it electrification, digitalization, or sustainability. Due to our global footprint, and almost 9,000 employees worldwide, we are able to transfer this knowledge across regions, making an impact not only here in Germany, but also in other regions of the world.

"We have a strong footprint in the United States, with eight locations in the state of Illinois alone. There we are contributing to the revitalization of manufacturing in the USA and serving the critical industries in the fields of semiconductors and electric vehicles. We look forward to continuing the collaboration with Governor Pritzker and his administration on further developing these critical supply needs."

Governor Pritzker shared these remarks after his visit to Germany: "From Germany to Illinois Wieland remains a valuable partner - providing good-paying jobs while supplying the American industries of today and tomorrow. Our joint history dates back more than a century, and as Illinois continues to grow our semiconductor and electric vehicle ecosystems, Wieland's global perspective will help us pave the way for a clean energy future."

